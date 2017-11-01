Seasonal flu shots available

Seasonal flu shots for 2018-19 are available in limited supply at District Health Centres throughout the Cayman Islands.

The Health Services Authority advised that regular distribution of supplies will commence in late November.

On Grand Cayman, people can receive the flu shots at the General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres from 2-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

The shots are available at Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Residents of Little Cayman are advised to contact the Little Cayman Clinic to make arrangements.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department at 244-2621 or 244-2889.