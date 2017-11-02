Joshua Pars, 25, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday charged with handling a stolen phone valued at $94. The phone was the property of Digicel, whose store on North Church Street was broken into on Sept. 30.

Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that a number of phones were stolen from the store. He said the burglary occurred at night and CCTV showed “about five persons involved.”

Defense attorney Lloyd Samson applied for bail on the defendant’s behalf.

The magistrate noted that the burglary investigation was ongoing.

He granted bail, but with a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Pars was told to reside at a particular address in West Bay with a “doorstep condition” – meaning that if police came to his door at one minute after 7 p.m. and he was not there, he risked losing his bail.

The matter was set for mention again on Nov. 28.