Police recover boat parts, seek owners

Police are trying to trace the owner or owners of several recovered boat parts which they believe were stolen.

During an investigation, police officers recovered four boat engines and a boat console seat. They are described as:

One black 70 HP Johnson outboard engine

One gray 75 HP Yamaha outboard engine

One black 150 HP Mercury outboard engine

One gray 50 HP Yamaha outboard engine

One white and brown two-seater console seat

Police advised that owners will be required to provide proof of ownership before any items will be released.

Anyone who believes they are the owner of any of these items should contact PS Laing at the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999.