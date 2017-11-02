FIFA defendant Takkas agrees to deportation to UK

Former Cayman Islands resident Costas Takkas has agreed to be deported to the United Kingdom once he finishes serving a federal prison sentence in the U.S. for money laundering, according to court documents made public this week.

Takkas, 61, signed his assent to a judicial removal order on Oct. 31 after he received a 15-month sentence for his role in the FIFA racketeering scandal that has led to dozens of arrests around the world since May 2015. Takkas is a former Cayman Islands football official who served as an attache to Jeffrey Webb, who has also pleaded guilty in the FIFA case.

The order makes Takkas “permanently inadmissible” to the U.S., barring permission being granted for his entry by the Department of Homeland Security.

Takkas agreed to be removed to the U.K., where he holds citizenship, according to the order.

Although Takkas, who lived in Cayman for nearly 20 years, received a 15-month sentence, he will be required to serve only five months of it. Federal District Court Judge Pamela Chen agreed he should be credited with 10 months imprisonment for his time already served in Swiss detention following his May 27, 2015 arrest.

All other charges filed against Takkas in a November 2015 U.S. federal court indictment were dropped as part of the deal reached with prosecutors to obtain his guilty plea.