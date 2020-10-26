Premier Alden McLaughlin announced Monday that government will be seeking supplementary appropriations for the Cayman Islands Regiment, as well as funding to move the West Bay police station project forward.

McLaughlin, speaking in the Legislative Assembly Monday afternoon, said Cabinet approved a $1.45 million budget for the regiment.

He said there was an $137,000 equity injection for capital expenditure under the supplementary appropriation.

Roughly $1.3 million of the remaining funds, he said, is for recurring expenditure.

McLaughlin said the funds were for the set-up and operation of the regiment, the law for which is yet to go into committee stage for final amendments.

Last week, lawmakers debated the Defence Bill which proposes the regulatory framework for the regiment. The bill was approved to move to the committee stage after government agreed to make amendments to the legislation based in Opposition members’ contribution.

West Bay police station

The premier also presented a supplementary appropriation on behalf of the Office of the Commissioner of Police of $2.3 million for a new police station in West Bay.

McLaughlin, in presenting the funding to the House, said the current West Bay police station has “outgrown” its useful life and lacks the facility to service the locality, which is the third fastest growing district in Grand Cayman.

He said lands were cleared for the new station last year and the funding was for the next steps of the project, which includes demucking and filling of the land, as well as covering the design costs for the station.

These appropriations were approved by Cabinet, he said.

In August last year, officers returned to the old West Bay police station on West Church Street after repairs were completed on the building.

In March, personnel attached to the West Bay Police Station were moved to the Regatta Office Park near Governors Square while the repairs were being carried out on the current building.

A section of land on Batabano Road has been cleared for the possible construction of the new police station for West Bay. The 2.7-acre parcel is just east of the current station.

The new West Bay station, the premier said, will also service some national units, including new purpose-built exhibit spaces, an indoor gun range, and a new training and development unit.