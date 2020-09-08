Work on moving ahead with construction of a new police station for West Bay is continuing, according to Police Commissioner Derek Byrne.

Byrne, responding to queries from the Cayman Compass on the progress of the project, which was announced last August, said the preferred site for the station “is secured and has been cleared”.

“The OCP [Office of the Commissioner of Police] is in the process of preparing a paper for submission to Cabinet with a view to phased development of the site,” Byrne said in a short statement to the Compass Monday.

Earlier last month officers returned to the old West Bay police station on West Church Street after repairs were completed on the building.

Back in March personnel attached to the West Bay Police Station were moved to the Regatta Office Park near Governors Square while the repairs were being carried out on the current building.

A section of land on Batabano Road has been cleared for the possible construction of the new police station for West Bay.

The 2.7-acre parcel is just east of the current station.

An architectural plan for the new station and its possible cost are yet to be announced.