LGBTQ Foundation joins equality fight

Growing up in Grand Cayman, Noel Cayasso-Smith often felt alone. At school, there was name calling and bullying. At home, there were uncomfortable questions about dating and marriage.

The pressure to conform to Cayman’s conservative social standards was overwhelming at times.

“I remember one day I just broke down crying out of, I guess, mental stress,” he said.

He was 19 then and doing his best to fit in. As a young gay man, Cayasso-Smith had no one to reach out to in Cayman to safely discuss his identity.

“Back then you didn’t want to come out to your friends, your parents or anyone, not knowing what would transpire,” Cayasso-Smith said.

“So, I grew up trying to live a double life.”

At 52, Cayasso-Smith has long accepted his identity and despite his anxiety as young man, he has enjoyed the support of family.

Now through the recently launched LGBTQ Foundation, Cayasso-Smith hopes to show Caymanians of different sexual orientations and identities the support and respect that he lacked growing up.

The organisation aims to create a welcoming and educational space for young Caymanians, who may face rejection by family and the loss of established support structures by coming out.

“It’s time that we started fighting for what we believe in,” Cayasso-Smith said. “There are too many people leaving here to try and live the life that they should be living here in their own country.”

He envisions the foundation as a one-stop shop, where LGBTQ community members can access support groups, counselling and legal advice.

“I want to see us grow to where, if anyone needs anything, we are there to help them. And if we can’t help them, we find someone who can help them,” he said.

“We want the community to know that they can confide in us.”

The foundation adds to a growing list of vocal and open LGBTQ advocacy groups in the islands, alongside Colours Cayman and the Gay Straight Alliance.

On 26 Sept., the foundation will host its first fundraising event, Rainbow Cocktails, at Central Terrace at Bayshore Mall.

The event will provide an opportunity to meet new people, ask questions and support the charity organisation.

For more information about the LGBTQ Foundation, visit clgbtqf.com or call 526-1001.