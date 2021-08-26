A West Bay mother and her two sons have been bailed pending further investigation after a violent encounter at the West Bay Police Station on Tuesday afternoon in which they were pepper sprayed by an officer.

All three were arrested on suspicion of several public order offences – causing fear or provocation of violence, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly conduct at a police station – according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement issued Wednesday.

Police said just after 4:15pm Tuesday, the mother went to the police station seeking help with her teenage son who was reportedly displaying violent and aggressive behaviour, and threatening to cause harm and damage property by setting her car on fire.

Officers attempted to calm the teen, but the police said he became aggressive and verbally abusive, and threatened them.

Police said during the exchange the teen, who suffers from a mental disability, went into his mother’s vehicle and retrieved a machete, which he allegedly used to threaten and attack the officers.

Another civilian at the police station, the statement said, was ushered inside for their safety as officers called for assistance.

While that was happening, the teen’s brother arrived and disarmed him without injury, according to the statement.

While officers were informing the family that the teen was being arrested for several offences he committed in the station, police said the brother also became aggressive towards officers and they both approached a policeman assisting with the incident.

The officer used his pepper spray in response; the mother also intervened and was caught by the pepper spray.

The family was taken into custody and transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where they were booked.

Investigations are continuing.

