Shoppers flock to stores following tropical storm warning

Just one hour after the Cayman Islands was placed under a tropical storm warning Thursday morning, hundreds of people rushed to local grocery and hardware stores.

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to pass directly over Grand Cayman around 1am Friday, according to Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the National Weather Service. At the time of publication, the Sister Islands were experiencing rain associated with the storm.

Customers in the stores seemed determined to be prepared this time, with one shopper telling the Cayman Compass, “I wasn’t ready for the last one but this time I will be.”

Shop supervisors also confirmed that supplies such as water were sold out within an hour of the announcement.

