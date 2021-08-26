For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cayman Islands as Tropical Depression 9 has become better organised 210 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.

Heads of the National Hazard Management Council, Hazard Management Cayman Island and the National Weather Services jointly announced at 10am Thursday that the islands have been placed under a tropical storm warning.

The warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

The National Weather Service issued a severe weather bulletin ahead of Thursday’s US National Hurricane Center advisories, and flood and marine warnings are already in effect for the Cayman Islands.

“Gale force winds are also expected across the Cayman Islands overnight with even stronger gusts expected for the Sister Islands. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this system, with a 90% chance of developing as environmental conditions are favorable for it to become even better organized,” Hazard Management said in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

Seas are forecast to be rough Thursday, with wave heights of 5 to 7 feet, increasing to 7 to 9 feet overnight, and 9 to 11 feet on Friday.

The National Hurricane Center, in an advisory, said the depression is moving toward the northwest at nearly 13 miles an hour, and this general motion should continue over the next few days.

“On the forecast track, the center of the depression will pass near or over the Cayman Islands [Thursday night], the Isle of Youth and Western Cuba Friday, and move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico Friday night and Saturday. The system is forecast to approach the U.S. northern Gulf coast on Sunday,” the NHC said.

Maximum sustained winds are at almost 35 mph, with higher gusts.

The NHC, in its advisory, said, “Steady strengthening is forecast during the next few days. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm tonight, and become a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is likely over the Gulf of Mexico and the system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.”

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system in the afternoon.

The NHC said “uncertainty in the system’s exact track and intensity remains large since the low is just beginning to form”.

It stated, in its tropical weather discussion, that showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organisation in association with a broad area of low pressure located over the west-central Caribbean Sea about 150 miles south-southwest of Jamaica.

The depression is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 6 to 10 inches, with maximum totals of 15 inches across Jamaica. Rainfall totals of 8 to 12 inches, with isolated

maximum amounts of 20 inches, are expected across the Cayman Islands, western Cuba, including the Isle of Youth and the northeast portions of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Swells generated by this system will begin affecting Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba tonight and Friday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hazard Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm removing any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property; fill clean water containers with drinking water; and be prepared for any loss of power.

