Flooding likely in Cayman as tropical wave nears

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

Forecasters say a tropical wave sweeping through the Caribbean Sea, south of Cayman, could develop into a tropical depression or storm this week.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service warned, “The system is expected to produce significant rainfall across the Cayman Islands (1 to 2 inches) with flooding likely to occur on Friday.”

In a severe weather bulletin issued by the NWS around noon today, forecasters said, “Whether or not the system develops into a tropical depression or stronger”, Cayman could expect cloudy and overcast skies and scattered thundershowers, with showers are likely to be heavy at times.

The NWS said flooding was likely in low-lying areas, and that sea conditions were forecast to be rough from tomorrow night, 26 Aug., and to become “very rough on Friday with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet”.

In anticipation of rough seas, the weather service, in a Facebook posting, stated that a small craft warning would be in place for Friday, and take effect on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

In a tropical outlook bulletin issued at 8am, today, 25 Aug., forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center, in Miami, Florida, said the “system is expected to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea during the next day”.

NHC has given the system a 40% chance of tropical development by Friday, and an 80% chance by Monday.

Two other storms developing

Further east in the Atlantic Ocean, two other storms are also developing, although neither poses a threat to the Cayman Islands at this time.

One storm is currently 800 miles southeast of Bermuda. The NHC said rapid development of this system is not expected over the next 48 hours, due to “unfavorable upper-level winds”.

And in the South Central Atlantic, several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, the third system is brewing. Forecasters say the system has a 30% chance of formation during the next five days.

How do you feel after reading this?