Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Fortylebbenteen (for-deh-leb-in-tene) Adjective1. Any high number that is seemingly impossible to count. 2. A lot. 3. An unbelievable amount. E.g.I hear say dey gah ’bout fortylebbenteen chickens up by Franklin Farm.

