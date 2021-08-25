Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district, but they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

A handy guide to shed light on these colloquialisms is ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Fortylebbenteen (for-deh-leb-in-tene) Adjective — 1. Any high number that is seemingly impossible to count. 2. A lot. 3. An unbelievable amount. E.g. “I hear say dey gah ’bout fortylebbenteen chickens up by Franklin Farm.“

