More than 1,000 stipend recipients yet to sign up with WORC

More than 1,000 recipients of the monthly tourism stipend for displaced workers have yet to register with Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, despite being given a mandatory deadline of 16 Aug. to sign up.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, speaking at a COVID-19 update press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, said there was an outstanding 1,075 people who had failed to sign up on WORC’s JobsCayman portal. The registration period has been extended to 31 Aug.

Bryan announced earlier this month that all tourism workers receiving the $1,500-a-month financial assistance must register with WORC so they could be matched with jobs in the industry in the run-up to the border reopening.

More than 3,000 people are receiving the stipend, and another 442 have applied to get the payments.

Bryan said the processing and verification of the new applications was taking “a little while longer than anticipated”, and was expected to be completed by the middle of next month. For those who are newly approved, payments will be backdated to cover the three-month period from July to September, he said.

“I’m very aware that our tourism workers depend on the stipend support,” he said, “and I would like to assure them, and all the new applicants who will receive approval, that we are doing all that we can to issue the payments as soon as possible.”

Bryan said 1,712 individuals had registered with WORC – not including the 442 new stipend applicants and 473 people who had previously registered. Of those, he said, 641 had confirmed that they would like assistance to find work, while another 598 stated they do not need any help in securing jobs, with many being entrepreneurs with their own businesses, he said.

A job registration drive will take place at the Westin Hotel’s Galleon Ballroom on Thursday, 2 Sept., at 1-5pm and Friday, 3 Sept. from 9am to 1pm.

Anyone registering will need to bring along their government-issued ID and their resumes, and proof of their immigration status.

For more information on registering, visit WORC.gov.ky or call 945-9672.

