Nominations open for 2021 Governor’s Conservation Awards

The National Trust is accepting nominations for the Governor’s Conservation Awards, in which outstanding achievements in historic preservation and environmental conservation of individuals and corporations are recognised.

The awards, which are backed by Governor Martyn Roper, include five categories. These are:

Conservationist of the Year – Individuals who have implemented or significantly contributed to a conservation project aimed at protecting biodiversity, wildlife, endangered species or places of environmental significance

A panel of judges approved by Governor Roper will assess the submissions. The deadline for receipt of nominations is 10 Sept.

The awards ceremony will be held at the governor’s residence, Government House, on Tuesday, 26 Oct.

Due to COVID restrictions, no Governor’s Conservation Awards were held last year. In 2019 Dwayne Frederick was named Conservationist of the Year; Hurley’s Marketplace won the Corporate Conservation Award; Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the

Environment won the Tourism Industry Conservation Award; Ann Stafford was presented with the Heritage Preservation Award; and Protect Our Future won the Lois Blumenthal Youth Conservationist Award.

Nomination forms, guidelines and more information about award categories can be collected at the National Trust office at Dart Park on South Church Street, or found online at www.nationaltrust.org.ky. Nominations can be submitted via email to [email protected] or dropped off at the National Trust office by 5pm on 10 Sept.

