Barnes prepares for boxing camp in Ireland

Cayman’s national amateur boxer Brandy Barnes will be spending five weeks in Ireland, training under Cayman Islands Boxing Association development manager Liam Brereton.

Barnes, 25, is expected to arrive in Ireland on 3 Sept. where she will train and compete in exhibition bouts against some of the best female boxers in that country, a challenge she welcomes.

“Liam has his own boxing club in Ireland, and it’s recognised as one of the biggest female sparring clubs, so I expect to get loads of sparring,” Barnes told the Cayman Compass.

“This isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve been to a few training camps now, but I definitely expect to implement what I have learned in the past,”

The three-time medallist at the annual Caribbean Championships last fought in February 2020 at a local fight night, where she earned a unanimous decision over Leah Lajat. Barnes said getting fresh competition will elevate her boxing.

“It’s super beneficial to get that extra competition,” she said. “That’s more experience for myself and it helps to sharpen up my tools.”

It’s those same tools that Brereton believes will help Barnes punch her way to a podium place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

“I genuinely think if we get to the Commonwealth Games, with a [training regimen] in place and get the right draw, one of these girls (including Hepseba Angel) can grab a medal,” he told the Compass earlier this month.

However, Barnes has a busy training and match schedule to contend with before she attempts to qualify for some of the region’s biggest competitions.

“I’ve heard coach talking about the World Championships, possibly the Caribbean Championships, a few Box Cups in Europe and then the Commonwealth Games at the end,” said Barnes.

