A 27-year-old George Town man, who was extradited from the United Kingdom on Wednesday, has been charged with causing the death of 29-year-old Giovani Berry in 2019 by dangerous driving.

He is expected to appear in court today (Thursday). The RCIPS said the man arrived on island Wednesday after being extradited with the help of British authorities to face charges in the fatal collision that took place on 2 Sept. 2019 in Bodden Town.

“As part of our policing priorities to relentlessly tackle the perpetrators of crime, we have done all we could to ensure that the offender in this case is brought to justice,” Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said in a statement, adding “On behalf of the RCIPS, I would like to thank the UK NCA Extradition Unit for their assistance in locating and returning this man.”

The man was originally arrested on 2 Sept. 2019 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was subsequently bailed.

He purportedly left the Cayman Islands for medical treatment on 13 Jan. 2020, but had not returned, police said.

“The investigation recently revealed that the man had fled to the UK and had been living there ever since. After communicating with the UK law enforcement, the RCIPS was granted legal assistance to have him extradited to the Cayman Islands,” a police statement said.

