Man dies after snorkeling at Cemetery Beach

Update: Police confirmed that a 64-year-old American tourist died after getting into difficulty while snorkeling off Cemetery Beach in West Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday.

A second man, age 57, also got into difficulty.

Fire officers, police Officers and members of the public assisted with getting both men to shore. CPR was administered and both men were taken to Cayman Islands Hospital, police said.

The 64-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The 57-year-old man remained in hospital under observation Saturday night but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Police said both men are from the USA visiting the island with their families.

RCIPS Marine Department are continuing with the investigation.

Original story: A man died after he and another man got into difficulties while in the water at Cemetery Beach in West Bay Saturday.

Police said both men were believed to be tourists.

They were taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where one of the men was pronounced dead.