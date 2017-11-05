The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Remembrance Sunday, which is held around the world, honors all veterans, including those who sacrificed their lives, to serve their country.

Organizers are inviting Grand Cayman residents to attend the ceremony, which begins at 10:45 a.m. Members of the public are asked to assemble by 10:30 a.m.

Participants at the Grand Cayman ceremony will include local veterans and seafarers, as well as church representatives and those who will pay their respects by laying wreaths at the Cenotaph (Memorial Cross) and the Seamen’s Memorial.

Governor Helen Kilpatrick, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, members of the Cayman Islands Veterans Association, members of the Cayman Seafarers Association, and members of the clergy across the Cayman Islands are expected to attend.

The ceremony will commence with a parade led by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Band. Other contingents participating in the parade are the Cayman Islands Veterans Association, the Fire Service, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, Girls’ Brigade, the Scouts, Cadet Corps, the Seventh Day Pathfinders, the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, and the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens.

The ceremony will begin with the Royal Salute followed by the Bidding, and a two-minute silence. After the sounding of the “Last Post,” the laying of wreaths at the Memorial Cross will take place in memory of veterans, and then at the Seamen’s Memorial in memory of seafarers lost at sea. Veterans Association members will collect an offering during the service.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place inside Elmslie Memorial Church, organizers advised.

Remembrance Sunday in Cayman Brac

Cayman Brac’s Remembrance Sunday Service will run simultaneously to the one on Grand Cayman. The ceremony will be held at the District Administration Lawn in front of the Cenotaph in Stake Bay at 10:45 a.m. Members of the public are asked to assemble by 10:30 a.m.

Participants in the Cayman Brac ceremony will include members of the Veterans and Seamen’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell, Minister for Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, District Commissioner Ernie Scott, Deputy District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts Jr., and representatives from the Cayman Islands Police Service and Fire Service of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

The ceremony will begin with the singing of the National Anthem followed by the inspection of the guard of honor, opening remarks by Pastor Audley Scott of Hillside Chapel, the Lord’s Prayer read by Pastor David Woods and the address given by the District Commissioner.

The two-minute Silence will occur at 11 a.m. followed by the Last Post, a musical item by the Primary Schools Combined Choir and the Act of Worship.

After an offertory is taken by members of the Veterans and Seamen’s Society of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, there will be the recognition of veterans and a reading of the names of the veterans on the Cenotaph before the laying of the wreaths.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place at the Aston Rutty Civic Centre.

Poppies

Everyone attending the Remembrance Sunday ceremonies is encouraged to wear a poppy. Poppies are symbolic of those who have given their lives in fighting for the freedoms enjoyed today. They can be obtained from various locations or from our local veterans; a donation is discretionary.

Remembrance Sunday Parade and Ceremony commemorates those who have lost their lives in the great wars, as well as to recognize surviving veterans and seamen who continue to contribute to the community and nation.

For more information or to request to lay a wreath at Grand Cayman’s Remembrance Sunday parade and ceremony, contact Chief of Protocol Meloney Syms at the Protocol Office at 244-3612 or email [email protected] Contact District Administration on 244-4413 for more details on the ceremony in Cayman Brac.