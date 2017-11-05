Actor, producer and musician Will Smith will be the keynote speaker for the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit 2018, which will take place Feb. 7-9 at the Kimpton Seafire hotel.

The Alternative Investment Summit is an annual event hosted by Dart Enterprises that brings investors, fund managers, academics, economists, regulators, and other professional service providers from around the world to discuss the global alternative investment space.

Mr. Smith has been nominated twice for an Academy Award and is a Grammy Award winner. He has starred in “Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “I am Legend,” “Independence Day” and “Men in Black.” He began his career as a musician selling millions of records worldwide before crossing over into television with the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air.”

In 1998, Mr. Smith and partner James Lassiter founded production and management company Overbrook Entertainment, which has produced numerous top film and television projects.

He and his wife set up the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation in 1996, which gives grants in the areas of arts, education, sustainabilty and social empowerment in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Los Angeles and other areas of the U.S.

The theme for the upcoming investment summit in Cayman is “Wired: The Rise of Alternative Investments in a Digital Age,” and will explore how the alternative investment industry can better adapt to the current market environment and advancements in technology.

Panel discussions will cover such topics as “Rise of Quants: The New Kings of Wall Street” and “Harnessing the Transformative Powers of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”

“The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit has become renowned for not only putting on a fantastic event for the alternatives industry but also for attracting A-list keynote speakers, which in the past has included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jay Leno and Al Pacino,” said event director Chris Duggan. “We are thrilled to now include Will Smith amongst these great names and look forward to hearing him talk in February about his varied career and his philanthropic endeavors.”

Organizers said early bird prices are available until Dec. 30. Prices start from US$2,625 for a full delegate pass or $1,650 for a one-day pass, offered exclusively to Cayman residents.

For more information about the summit, visit caymansummit.com.