Business in brief: Ogier appoints partner to dispute resolution and insolvency team

Ogier has hired Marc Kish as a partner in the firm’s Cayman Restructuring and Insolvency practice.

He joins Ogier’s Caribbean/Asia Dispute Resolution team led by partner Rachael Reynolds.

Mr. Kish is a specialist in contentious restructuring and insolvency, fraud and asset-tracing and general commercial litigation.

Ms. Reynolds said Ogier is regularly instructed on high profile, major insolvency cases.

“As we continue to grow our team with key hires we are focusing on attracting senior, experienced litigators and advocates who are able to assist on the complex, international matters on which we are regularly instructed.”

In the past 12 months Ogier has acted in some of the largest and most complex restructuring and insolvency cases in the Cayman Islands, including acting for the provisional liquidators of the Ocean Rig group of companies in the largest restructuring in the Cayman Islands to date.

Private client network brings Caribbean launch to Cayman

Private Client Dining (PCD) Club, a London-headquartered business development and networking group for private client professionals, has selected the Cayman Islands to launch its presence in the Caribbean region at an event planned for Jan. 25, 2018.

PCD Club has members from over 250 professional firms and institutions around the world. During the last two years the group has hosted more than 60 events and 5,000 guests at venues including the Dorchester in London, the Le Richemond in Geneva and the Address, Montgomerie in Dubai.

London-based Chancery and Commercial barristers’ chambers, Serle Court, has been announced as the hosting sponsor of the Cayman Islands event. Serle Court is joined by supporting sponsors from Swiss private bank, Lombard Odier; trust and fiduciary service provider, SMP Partners and London headquartered investment services firm, Asset Risk Consultants (ARC).

Richard Wilson, QC said, “Serle Court is delighted to be the hosting sponsor of the inaugural PCD Club event in the Cayman Islands. We work with many leading lawyers and advisors in Cayman, and this is an opportunity for us to strengthen our ties with professionals in Cayman and the jurisdiction as a whole.”

PCD Club director, David Bell, said the group had strong demand from our London and European-based members to expand its offering into the Caribbean to enable them to establish and develop stronger business relationships with fellow professionals in the region’s international financial centers.

“We are delighted to bring PCD Club to the Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands is widely recognized as one of the leading private wealth jurisdictions with a concentration of top-tier professionals and service providers,” he said. “It was a natural step for us to bring the network to Cayman and we hope this will be the start of a long and beneficial relationship between PCD Club and the Cayman Islands.”

PCD Club events are held in many other prominent financial centers around the world including Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Dubai. London, Zurich and Geneva. The group has announced plans to expand into Asia in 2018, and is launching events in Hong Kong in April and Singapore in November next year.

For more information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities contact Emma Parker in the Cayman Islands at [email protected] or David Bell in London at [email protected]

IMAC grants scholarships to four students

Four young Caymanians will pursue their tertiary education overseas in the upcoming months, with the support of the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman.

IMAC awarded annual $40,000 scholarships to Kimberly Tatum, Isaiah Robinson, Lacee Barnes and Jake Bennett. The students will be studying Psychology in Education at the University of York; Computer Science at Cardiff University; Communications at the University of Texas; and Aviation Management with Flight at the Florida Institute of Technology, respectively.

The scholarship contributions are derived from IMAC, the individual insurance management firms, captive insurance companies and proceeds from the annual Cayman Captive Forum.

Applications for the IMAC Scholarship are considered for any course of study at an accredited university, and open at the end of March each year.

IMAC Chair of Education, Colin Robinson, said the IMAC Educational Scholarship Fund is pleased to provide scholarships to another exceptional group of Caymanian students. “This year’s group highlights the diversity of skills and interests that our future leaders will use to propel us to greater heights,” he said. “On behalf of IMAC, I would like to extend our congratulations to Kimberly, Isaiah, Lacee and Jake.”

Over more than 20 years the IMAC Scholarship has raised over $3.4 million and currently supports 15 students in full-time education overseas.

HSM welcomes articled clerk

Suneeta Lee has joined HSM’s legal team as an articled clerk. She will spend the next 18 months training in all of the firm’s key practice areas to become a qualified attorney.

Ms. Lee joined the firm as a legal intern in September 2017. She graduated from the Truman Bodden Law School in 2017, attaining a Distinction in the Professional Practice Course. Ms. Lee was awarded the OL Panton Memorial Prize for best overall performance on the Professional Practice Course 2016/2017 and the Attorney General’s trophy for outstanding performance in the Qualifying Examination. She also attended the Truman Bodden Law School from 2013-2016 and attained an LLB. Hons Degree from the University of Liverpool in 2016. She has been actively involved in the Truman Bodden Law School Student Society and the Caymanian Bar Association.

New Blue Marlin Coin series released

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and Scottsdale Mint have revealed a new coin collection series named the Cayman Islands Atlantic Blue Marlin Coin, of which, only the 1 ounce .999 fine silver bullion has been issued so far.

The design features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II which is depicted on the obverse of the coin with the Blue Marlin on the reverse side.

CIMA hopes to promote the Cayman Islands as a big sport fishing destination while helping to draw attention to the islands’ eco-tourism and sustainable fishing practices such as the “catch and release” program.

The silver bullion coin is currently available for sale.

For more information, please contact CIMA’s Currency Division on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building or the local authorized distributor, Strategic Wealth Preservation.

The gold bullion coin and the respective colored versions will be available for sale later.