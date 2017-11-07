More CUC workers head to BVI to assist in hurricane recovery

A group of CUC lineworkers left for the British Virgin Islands on Sunday. They are the second contingent of CUC workers who have traveled there to assist in the recovery from hurricanes Irma and Maria.

CUC sent seven lineworkers to the territory in early October. Five of those workers – Geraude Holness, Jessie Bodden, Ricardo Heron, Miguel Goldbourne and Michael Clark-Pompa – were due to return to Grand Cayman on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The two remaining workers, Alvin Shol and Evan Casey, are staying on to continue providing assistance.

The latest contingent of lineworkers to go to the BVI are Andrew Wood, Devin Douglas, Shandi Wagner, Tyler Krysik and Rasheed Suazo.

CUC’s assistance is being offered in conjunction with the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation’s Disaster Assistance Programme, which coordinates regional efforts to respond to requests for assistance from disaster-stricken member utilities, according to a press release from CUC. The program is facilitated by the CARILEC Disaster Fund.