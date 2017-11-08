Road closures begin Thursday

A number of roads in downtown George Town will be closed from Thursday to accommodate the Pirates Week festivities and a law enforcement recruitment drive.

The closures begins at 5 a.m. Thursday, when Edward Street will be closed between Fort Street and Dr. Roy’s Drive (next to Bread & Chocolate) for the Joint Law Enforcement and Public Safety Recruitment Fair, which takes place at the town hall in George Town.

Police advised that traffic on Fort Street will not be able to travel past Edward Street in either direction. The road closure will take place all day, until 8 p.m.

From 2 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, part of Harbour Drive will close for the Pirates Week steel pan competition.

The Pirates Week Office is advising residents and business owners who will be affected by this weekend’s road closures to contact the office for a local access pass.

This will enable those affected to gain access through the various roadblocks on Harbour Drive, South Church Street, downtown George Town and neighboring side streets.

Passes are available for pick up at the office, located upstairs by the Cayman Islands Museum at 10 Shedden Road.

Call 949-5078 or email [email protected] for more information.