Woman robbed in West Bay

Police are investigating a robbery in West Church Street, West Bay, late Tuesday night in which a woman reported she was robbed outside her home.

The woman told police that after she arrived home and exited her vehicle, she was confronted by a man who pressed an “unknown object” against her side and demanded her purse. She handed over her purse, which contained cash and personal items, police said.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall, with slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and the lower half of his face was covered.