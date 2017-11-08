Official arrested in anti-corruption probe

An unnamed public official has been arrested in an ongoing investigation by the Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission, bringing to 10 the number of people arrested in the probe. No one has yet been charged.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested a 39-year-old male from Bodden Town on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust. The Compass has previously reported that the investigation involves activity at the Department of Immigration.

All of the suspects in the investigation, including the man arrested Tuesday, are on bail. None of the suspects has been named and the commission has not elaborated on what the charges relate to. The commission guidelines state that it will name suspects only when they are charged with a crime.

In an email, spokeswoman Deborah Bodden said, “Charges are laid once authorised.”