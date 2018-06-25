A third person has been arrested in connection with a bribery case involving a Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing Department employee.

The Cayman Islands Anti-Corruption Commission announced the arrest of a 35-year-old George Town man Monday in connection with an ongoing bribery and fraud probe. The man, who was not charged, was still being held for questioning as of press time Monday. He was arrested on suspicion of bribing public officials, fraud on the government and breach of trust.

Corruption commission officers said the arrest was related to the Oct. 12, 2017 arrest of a 31-year-old female public officer, a DVDL employee, as well as a second arrest that occurred earlier this year involving a 22-year-old man.

Neither suspect has been charged in the investigation.