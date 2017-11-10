The St. Ignatius Catholic School is frightfully excited to announce the staging of this year’s production, “The Addams Family.” This new musical features an original story that has all the elements of every father’s nightmare.

Story

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

Cast and crew

The production showcases the talents of many of the school’s students with every cast member required to sing, dance and act throughout this monstrously fun show. Two sixth form students, Alyssa Cayasso and Getta Hoptroff, are thrilled to finally perform in front of an audience. They said when they first heard that the school show would be “The Addams Family,” they were excited, as they grew up watching the shows and movies.

They said they have enjoyed the rehearsals as the songs are very catchy and the dances are fun and energetic. They also had fun trying to figure out the minds of The Addams Family members as they are not a “normal” family.

“I play the role of Grandma,” says Cayasso. “It has been a hard but enjoyable process, as it is very difficult to play a 102-year-old woman as I am only 18.

“She is not your average grandma as she has a pet rat and loves herbs and potions, and out of all the Addams [family], Grandma is the craziest.”

“I play the role of Alice Beineke,” says Hoptroff. “She is the mother of Lucas who is Wednesday’s fiancé. Alice is very much an all-American housewife who loves rhyming poems and the color yellow. It has been difficult to play her as she is the complete opposite to me but it has been enjoyable because it allows me to get out of my comfort zone.

“We have a cast of over 70 students and have a group of students playing in our fantastic orchestra. This is a show filled with song, dance and comedy – it is definitely a show for all ages.”

The entire cast has thrown itself into the sensational world of “The Addams Family,” bringing to life the gothic glam characters of New York City’s most intriguing family. Supported by a student-led backstage crew, this is set to be a spooky spectacular not to be missed!

“The Addams Family” is suitable for young and old and is sure to leave you cackling for more.

Performance dates are Nov. 16-18, with 7 p.m. performances nightly, and a 2 p.m. matinee on Nov. 18. Tickets are $25 for VIP, $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $50 for a family pass (two shows). There is a $5 discount on tickets for Thursday night and Saturday matinee performances. For more information, call 949-9250 or buy tickets from the school office on Walkers Road.