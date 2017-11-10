Editor’s note: This event has been postponed until further notice.

Residents of Cayman will have the opportunity to enjoy a unique cultural experience. Dancers from the Urvashi Dance Music Art and Cultural Society are traveling all the way from India to perform classical Kathak dances in the Cayman Islands as part of a regional tour that includes Jamaica.

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation, in collaboration with the High Commission of India, headquartered in Kingston, Jamaica and the Government of India’s Ministry of Culture, will be hosting the Urvashi Dancers, a troupe of eight scheduled to perform on two nights at the

Harquail Theatre.

The dance performances are being facilitated by the Indian authorities to celebrate India’s 70th year of independence.

Kathak dance

Kathak is one of the main genres of ancient Indian classical dance and is traditionally regarded to have originated from the travelling bards of North India, referred to as Kathakars or storytellers. These Kathakars wandered around and communicated legendary stories via music, dance and songs, quite like the early Greek theatre.

The genre developed during the Bhakti movement, the trend of theistic devotion which evolved in medieval Hinduism. The Kathakars communicate stories through rhythmic foot movements, hand gestures, facial expressions and eye work. This performing art that incorporates legends from ancient mythology and great Indian epics, especially from the life of Lord Krishna, became quite popular in the courts of North Indian kingdoms. Kathak is found in three distinct forms, named after the cities where the Kathak dance tradition evolved: Jaipur, Banaras and Lucknow.