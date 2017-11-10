On Nov. 18, the business community of the Cayman Islands will gather at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Seven Mile Beach to enjoy an evening of networking and glamour with a purpose at the annual Hedge Funds Care Cayman’s Open Your Heart to the Children Benefit.

The benefit has become a permanent fixture on the financial services industry calendar in Cayman and a “must attend” social event. The primary purpose of the benefit is to raise as much money as possible to fund programs which aid in the prevention and treatment of child abuse in the Cayman Islands.

Oriental theme

The theme of the benefit changes every year, providing guests with ample opportunity to dress to the nines. The theme this year is “Into the Orient,” which calls for brightly colored embroidered silk gowns or cheongsams and matching bow-ties. Those guests who prefer more traditional dress are welcome to wear black-tie on the night.

The evening program has something for everyone to get excited about. Guests are treated to a fabulous drinks reception on arrival and are invited to peruse the many coveted items available in the silent auction, including the latest smart phones, unique sports and pop culture memorabilia and elegant handbags and jewelry. Later, guests can enjoy a delectable three-course Asian Fusion menu while being entertained by seasoned auctioneer, Kim Remizowski.

Live auction

The live auction items available at the benefit are bound to cause a stir this year, with not one, but two Audis from Arch Automotive up for grabs, including a sleek 2018 S5 SPORTBACK 3.0TFSI in Mythos Black with smart phone interface and virtual cockpit.

If precious metals are more your speed, try bidding on “The Perfect Bar” – a kilo gold bar consisting of 32.15 troy ounces of investment grade gold bullion from Strategic Wealth Preservation and produced by Republic Metals.

Should you have a touch of wanderlust, bid on a luxury trip to Havana, Cuba or travel further afield to the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens and experience all the action in person.

The live auction also features stunning pieces of jewelry from Kirk Freeport, an exciting mini-vacation package from the Kimpton Seafire and something special for the connoisseurs and collectors out there. All will be revealed on the night.

If you are interested in learning more about Hedge Funds Care Cayman and/or attending the annual benefit, contact Cindy Hislop at [email protected] for more information.