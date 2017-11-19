A gala night for Hedge Funds Care

Members of Cayman’s hedge funds industry gathered at the Kimpton Seafire resort Saturday night to help raise funds to combat child abuse and to treat the victims of abuse.

Greeters in traditional Japanese kimonos posed for photos with the guests, who numbered more than 350, at the Hedge Funds Care Cayman gala, the theme of which was “Into the Orient.”

Organizers were still tallying the total raised at the gala, but said the annual event typically raises around $250,000.

Deloitte partner Cindy Hislop, chairwoman of Hedge Funds Care Cayman, said the organization distributed about US$368,000 to 10 grantees last year.

Since its inception in 2005, the Cayman chapter of Hedge Funds Care has allocated more than US$3.2 million, according to the organization.

Local beneficiaries include the Children and Youth Services Foundation, the Crisis Centre, the Red Cross, the Department of Counselling Services, the Health Services Authority, the Special Needs Foundation, the Frances Bodden Girls Home, the Family Resource Centre and the National Council of Voluntary Organisations.

Initiatives funded include a grant to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service to train officers on how to interview victims of child abuse, as well as a grant for a child psychologist for the Cayman Islands Hospital, said Ms. Hislop.

The Hedge Funds Care chairwoman said the organization would like to provide more support to Cayman’s judicial system in its efforts to deal with child-abuse matters.

To help guide them through the grant-making decisions to ensure the money raised is put to the best use, the hedge funds and financial industry professionals who sit on the grant committee use the services of an academic adviser from the U.S., child welfare expert Dr. Bart Grossman.

Ms. Hislop said Dr. Grossman comes to Cayman twice a year to help distribute grants and to follow-up with the progress of past recipients. He was among the guests at Saturday’s gala.

This year, the event’s auction included two 2018 Audis, a two-night stay at the Kimpton Seafire, sports memorabilia, jewelry and vintage wine.