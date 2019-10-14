Fundraising derby returns

On Wednesday evening, 16 Oct. Hedge Funds Care Cayman Island’s Committee of Hope is bringing back its third annual HFC Cayman Derby, otherwise known as ‘Night at the Races’.

This is a night when the industry gathers to raise funds to fight child abuse in the Cayman Islands.

The event takes place at Saltwater Grill in Galleria Plaza, starting at 5:30pm.

After drinks and dinner, excited racegoers will be seated with teams at their own tables, given a wad of bills (that may look like Monopoly money), then left to determine their betting strategy.

After the emcee introduces the various horses and jockeys, teams huddle to plan their attack. Good-natured debates over making their choices based on statistics, jockey shirt colour or most bizarre horse name are inevitably combined with a lot of laughter.

When the final countdown for bets is on, team reps are often sprinting up at the last minute with their messily filled out racing slips and their teammates cheering them on.

A first-time attendee will think that it is quite loud at this stage and that the buzz in the air is electric, but they will soon be exposed to the next level. After the on-screen race starts, the real cheering (and booing) begins.

“Race Night has always been a great success for us and, more importantly, for the innocent children of Cayman who we protect and heal with the funds we raise,” said Carol Reynolds, co-chair of the committee. “I remember wrapping up the last one and already looking forward to the next one.”

“People love this event,” added Sherri Fleming, co-chair. “We got a lot of great feedback from attendees who enjoyed dusting off their fascinators and hats to dress for the occasion, and all for a great cause. The support from local fund companies has been very generous, with Maples Group stepping up as Gold Title Sponsor.”

Reynolds added: “We’re also grateful for the support we’ve gotten from local companies who have donated raffle prizes. We give out about 30 prizes throughout the night, so chances of winning are high.”

About HFC

Since its inception in 2005, Hedge Funds Care Cayman has distributed over US$3.8 million to local agencies and their initiatives to combat child abuse and neglect.

The Committee of Hope was formed to further support the charity by hosting semi-annual events, which are in addition to the Committee of Hearts annual Cayman Benefit, taking place on 23 Nov. at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

Tickets are limited and are $65 for dinner and two drinks. For tickets or information on the event, contact [email protected].