North Side volunteers removed 150 cubic yards of bulk waste from the district this weekend in a two-day cleanup held in memory for the late Speaker of the House Edna Moyle.

North Side residents were encouraged to put all trash, including heavier loads, in front of their homes for collection. A total of 60 cubic yards of bulk waste were collected from Island Waste dumpsters at Old Man Bay public dock on both days.

In total, 45 bags of plastic were removed from locations which included Old Man Bay public dock and launch ramp, Rum Point Public Beach and Kaibo Public Beach, in an effort to minimize the amount of discarded plastics that wash up on North Side shores.

The majority of items collected will be recycled by Island Waste Carriers.

“North Side boasts many of Cayman’s natural attractions such as the Botanic Park, Crystal Caves, Mastic Trail, Starfish Point, local farms and some of the most beautiful beaches,” said Sean Moyle, event organizer and son of Ms. Moyle.

“‘Keep North Side Clean’ was a popular saying of my mother,” he said.

Mr. Moyle thanked participants, the people of North Side and event sponsors for doing a great job at keeping their locations spotless.

A political stalwart, Ms. Moyle was elected as a member of the legislative assembly for North Side in 1992 and remained an MLA until May 2009. She served as the House deputy speaker for eight years, before becoming the minister of community development, sports, women’s affairs and youth. In May 2005, she was elected Speaker of the House, a post she retained until her retirement.

In North Side, she worked diligently on behalf of her district’s older residents and was active in establishing the library, the health center, civic center, police station and community park. She also worked to set up netball and basketball courts and to complete the Old Man Bay playing field. The North Side Primary School was named Edna M. Moyle Primary School in her honor.

In 2009, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire during the Queen Elizabeth II Birthday Honours for her contributions to politics in the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Moyle passed away in 2013.