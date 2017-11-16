Wage surveyors to begin visiting homes

Surveyors collecting data on employment and wage details will begin visiting homes this week.

The Economics and Statistics Office began conducting the mandatory Occupational Wage Survey 2017 among businesses and government departments last month. From Thursday, Nov. 16, ESO survey workers will be administering the survey to households with employees, according to a press release from the ESO. The mandatory survey is scheduled to continue until Dec. 29.

“The Occupational Wage Survey for households seeks to collect data on employment and remuneration. Questions on employee qualifications, immigration status, skills, number of hours worked, and type of employment will also be asked,” the release stated.

“The OWS is confidential in accordance with the Statistics Law (Revision 2016). Householders will not be asked to write their names or their employees’ names on the questionnaires. ESO individual survey data are exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. Only aggregate data will be available to users of data including the Ministry of Human Resources, private sector companies and HR associations that may find the data sets useful for compensation review.”

The Occupational Wage Survey, which began Oct. 18, is being conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and the Economics and Statistics Office.

The survey can also be completed by filling out paper forms or electronically by downloading the forms from www.eso.ky. For further information on the survey, visit www.eso.ky or contact the ESO at 516-3329 or 949-0940.