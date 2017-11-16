Wage surveyors to begin visiting homes

Surveyors collecting data on employment and wage details will begin visiting homes this week.
The Economics and Statistics Office began conducting the mandatory Occupational Wage Survey 2017 among businesses and government departments last month. From Thursday, Nov. 16, ESO survey workers will be administering the survey to households with employees, according to a press release from the ESO. The mandatory survey is scheduled to continue until Dec. 29.
“The Occupational Wage Survey for households seeks to collect data on employment and remuneration. Questions on employee qualifications, immigration status, skills, number of hours worked, and type of employment will also be asked,” the release stated.
“The OWS is confidential in accordance with the Statistics Law (Revision 2016). Householders will not be asked to write their names or their employees’ names on the questionnaires. ESO individual survey data are exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) requests. Only aggregate data will be available to users of data including the Ministry of Human Resources, private sector companies and HR associations that may find the data sets useful for compensation review.”
The Occupational Wage Survey, which began Oct. 18, is being conducted by the Ministry of Human Resources and the Economics and Statistics Office.
The survey can also be completed by filling out paper forms or electronically by downloading the forms from www.eso.ky. For further information on the survey, visit www.eso.ky or contact the ESO at 516-3329 or 949-0940.
And they believe that they will get any truthful, accurate and useful data from this exercise ?!
For a non-direct taxation country like the Cayman Islands, this survey would appear to be intrusion on people’s private lives and affairs.
Employment and income information on the work-permit workforce should be available from the Govts’ Immigration data bases on issued work permits.
As of now, as far as I am aware, there is no legal obligation for private Caymanian citizens and business owners to provide their financial information to the CI Govt wholesale, as this survey suggests.
That is why these wage surveyors will encounter a number of problems when knocking on doors…domestic helpers, old-age pensioners and young children who cannot provide any useful information on the homes’ main income earners…
And the predictable….’no comprehende englis senor….no speke englis’ or any other variation, in any other foreign language.
Yes Ricardo , I completely agree that it is more intrusion in people privacy than anything else and the survey wouldn’t result in anything more than you said . i think that this survey is just another Christmas clean up job so some people can earn money for Christmas .