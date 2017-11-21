The Cayman Islands Tennis Club hosted the PwC Junior Circuit Masters Tennis Tournament this past weekend. The series consists of six tournaments throughout the year, hosted by the Cayman Islands Tennis Club and The Courts at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The PwC Masters Tournament is the final tournament of the year, in which the top eight ranked juniors in each age group are invited to participate.

All matches were played at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club with play starting on Friday and the finals being held on Saturday. Tournament Director Rob Seward was very impressed with the level of play and the competitiveness of all the juniors that participated.

In the Under 10 division, the final was played between Ben Priaulx and Phin Ellison. The match went back and forth, with Phin winning 6-3, 6-3 in a tough two set match. This was a repeat win for Phin, but newcomer to the finals Ben has clearly worked hard on his tennis as well.

The 14 and Under division had another repeat final from earlier PwC tournaments. Jakub Neveril won another consecutive final against Alex Priestley. Jakub has dominated the year in the Under 14 division, without losing a match for the entire PwC series.

After the final, Jakub thanked his parents and coaches for their support and then hinted that he might make the decision to move up and become the youngest in the 18 and Under division next year.

The 18 and Under division witnessed an epic final, with Jake Booker defeating Lauren Fullerton 6-3, 6-2.

This was the first time that these two top juniors were able to meet in the finals, as the number one seed Jade Wilkinson lost to Lauren in the semifinals on Friday, having to retire from the match due an injury to her hand.

This was the final tournament of the year, so the club highlighted the year end top ranked juniors from each age group. In the 10 and Under division, Jake Fagan won the year end trophy. In the 14 and Under group, Jakub Neveril won without losing a match, and in the 18 and Under division Jade Wilkinson won the PwC year end prize. Albert Berksoy was voted among his peers and the board the “Most Improved Award,” Jakub Neveril received the “Sportsmanship Award,” while Lauren Fullerton received the “Paul Howard Award.”

Tournament director Mr. Seward was very impressed with the juniors that he coaches individually – Phin Ellison, Jakub Neveril and Jake Booker – saying, “I am proud of you guys.”