Cayman’s third annual Run in the Dark raised $4,000 for the Mark Pollock Trust, which aims to fast track a cure for paralysis and spinal cord injuries.

Organizer Hannah Foreman proclaimed the Nov. 15 event which attracted 120 participants, “an absolute success”

Run in the Dark started as an idea on a notepad. It has since grown from several hundred people running around Trinity College Dublin in Ireland in 2011, to a global event of 25,000 people.

Next year’s race in Cayman is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 14.