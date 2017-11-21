Anti-corruption probe arrests now total 13

An arrest Tuesday, Nov. 21, brought to 13 the number of people arrested in an anti-corruption probe that has spanned nearly an entire year. Four arrests were made in the past two weeks.

The Anti-Corruption Commission announced it arrested a 31-year-old female from the Prospect area as the latest suspect.

A press release from the agency said she was being held for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre in Fairbanks and is suspected of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government, and breach of trust – charges similar to those others have been arrested for.

As with all of the other suspects, her name is not being released and officials are not discussing any of the details of the investigation.

No formal charges have yet been laid against any of the suspects, the first of which were arrested in January. All but the current suspect (as of Tuesday afternoon) are currently out on bail.