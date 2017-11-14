Run In The Dark closes roads Wednesday

Drivers should be on alert Wednesday night as runners take to the road for the third annual Run In The Dark.

A number of roads will be closed to vehicular traffic during the run.

Harbour Drive and South Church Street will be closed between Fort Street and Boilers Road from 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Shedden Road will also be closed between Elgin Avenue and Harbour Drive.

The run, which begins at 8 p.m., is a loop of a 5K circuit that starts and finishes at Margaritaville in downtown George Town.

From Margaritaville, participants will run south down South Church Street before turning left into Denham Thompson Way. At the end of Walkers Road, the runners will then turn left and head back toward Margaritaville.

At the junction of Walkers Road and Goring Avenue, participants will turn left into Goring Avenue and left again toward South Church Street. After turning right onto South Church Street, they finish with the loop of Heroes Square, turning right into Cardinall Avenue at the corner of Margaritaville, left up Edwards Street, left again into Fort Street and back down to Margaritaville.