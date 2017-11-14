Reformed offenders who have stayed out of trouble since their release have the chance to have their criminal records removed.

The Expungement Board, established under the new Criminal Records (Spent Convictions) Law, is now accepting applications, according to a press release from the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The law was changed last year to make it easier for offenders who had genuinely reformed to restore their reputations and to find employment.

The new board deals with two types of expungement:

Anyone who has served a sentence of five years or more and has remained crime free for 15 years can apply to have their records expunged

The board will also consider the expungement of records relating to minor marijuana offenses where the sentence was non-custodial and the fine did not exceed $5,000.

Sentences under five years, cautions, fines, community-based orders or probations will be dealt with separately by the Criminal Records Office.

Some more serious offenses, including murder, manslaughter and child pornography offenses, are not eligible to be expunged under the legislation and legally reformed offenders will still be required to reveal expunged convictions for certain professions or public roles.

The Expungement Board consists of Kashka Hemans, Hugh Lockwood, Kayleigh Wright, Shimar Harding and Pastor Alson Ebanks.

According to the Deputy Governor’s Office, applications should include a letter requesting expungement; a completed application form; a $25 fee (check or bank draft); an original Police Clearance Certificate (less than one month old); and two character references from individuals who are not family members.

Application forms for expungement of records are available from the Government Administration Building or online at www.odg.gov.ky. Completed forms can be mailed or hand delivered to Office of the Deputy Governor, Government Administration Building, Box 103, Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, KY1-9000.