11th person arrested in corruption probe

Police and anti-corruption investigators arrested a 57-year-old woman Tuesday in connection with an ongoing probe in which 11 people have been arrested since January this year.

According to a press release from the Anti-Corruption Commission, the woman, from George Town, was detained for questioning at the Prisoner Detention Centre at Fairbanks.

She was arrested on suspicion of bribery of a public officer, fraud on the government and breach of trust. Previous arrests in the investigation were made on Jan. 19, 24 and 27, May 31, and Nov. 7. All 10 people arrested on those occasions remain on bail.

“The investigation continues, therefore no further details will be released at this time,” a statement from the commission read.