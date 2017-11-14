Child abuse prevention expo this week

The Department of Children and Family Services is hosting a Prevention of Child Abuse Expo this week.

The expo, in which many local welfare agencies will participate, will be held at the Old Library in George Town on Wednesday to Friday, Nov. 15-17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers said the expo aims to promote greater awareness locally of child abuse prevention measures and resources.

It will target the community, children and parents/caregivers, as well as individuals regarded as mandatory reporters under the Children Law, 2012 (Revision). Those include doctors, teachers, police officers, ministers of religion, child care providers, probation officers, school employees, counselors and public servants that work with children.