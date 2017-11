For the national costume part of the Miss Universe pageant, Cayman’s Anika Conolly on Sunday donned an outfit inspired by the national bird of the Cayman Islands – the green parrot.

Ms. Conolly was taking part in the preliminaries of the 66th Miss Universe contest, which will be held in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 26. The costume was designed by Trinidadian designer Dexter Seusahai, of Tribal Carnival.