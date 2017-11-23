Bail refused for firearm charge

Kenneth Sitaram, 25, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm that was found in the car he was driving after police were called to an incident in George Town last week.

Defense attorney Alex Davies applied for bail and senior Crown counsel Candia James objected. Together they detailed the circumstances that led to the charges.

After hearing details, Magistrate Grace Donalds withheld bail and set the matter for mention again on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The type of firearm was not specified in the charge. However, a second charge referred to four rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition.

The charges arose from an incident that began at a gas station on Walkers Road in the early hours of Nov. 16. Sitaram was there with a woman and another man.

Police received a report from a complainant who said he had been attacked by Sitaram and another individual. Officers attended and Sitaram left the scene in a vehicle. He was followed and stopped in the vicinity of Smith Road.

A gun magazine was recovered from under a mat in the driver-side footwell. While the search continued, Sitaram fled the scene. A further search of the vehicle revealed a gun under the mat on the front-passenger side.

A search of Sitaram’s home revealed a large quantity of ganja, leading to a charge of possession with intent to supply.

Mr. Davies explained that Sitaram had come to his firm’s office on Monday this week, accepting that he had absconded and wanting the attorney’s assistance in turning himself in. Mr. Davies said Sitaram deeply regretted his decision to flee, but was not thinking straight at the time.

Mr. Davies advised that Sitaram had said it was the complainant who started the problem at the gas station by chasing Sitaram’s companion and having a knife. He said his companion brought the gun to the car, saying it belonged to the person who had been chasing him.

Sitaram panicked and left the gas station for his own safety, Mr. Davies told the court.

But now he was entitled to some credit for handing himself in and for his willingness to assist police with their inquiries, the attorney submitted.

The magistrate remanded Sitaram in custody until the next mention date.