Of all the traditional delights of the Christmas Season, one of the most treasured and longest running has been the Pink Ladies Christmas Tea and Bazaar. This year, Saturday, Dec. 2 will mark the 35th annual celebration of the event.

Originally held in the garden of the Governor’s residence, the Christmas Tea and Bazaar has been held at various locations over the years. As it has grown in popularity, it has correspondingly outgrown its location until finally, in the past few years, the popular family event has been held at the Arts and Recreation Centre at Camana Bay.

Incredibly, the price of admission has not changed since its inception. The Pink Ladies declare that the event should be affordable for everyone, young and old. For what is likely the cheapest ticket on the island, $5 will get each guest a selection of homemade sandwiches, cakes, cookies, and tea or fruit punch, which they can enjoy while they watch a steady stream of holiday entertainment by the National Choir, Cayman Youth Choir, Miss Jackie’s Dance School, two high school bands, and a demo by the Purple Dragon Martial Arts School to delight the children.

Once the munching is done, you can peruse the Country Kitchen for home-produced jams and preserves and holiday baking, all prepared by the industrious Pink Ladies; and it does not stop there. Children will be entertained by Santa, can get henna tattoos or have their faces painted, and even take away mini portraits.

There will be a large selection of crafts made by members and a silent auction table, as well as excellent raffle prizes – last year 50 were given away. The National Council of Voluntary Organisations will have a white elephant sale table, the Humane Society will offer books for sale, and outside, the Cayman Garden Club will have a large variety of plants for very affordable prices.

Tickets will be on sale at various locations on weekends, or you can purchase your tickets at the event.

Since the closure of the Pink Ladies Coffee Shop at the Cayman Islands Hospital, the Christmas Bazaar has become the Pink Ladies’ major fundraiser, with all profits going to local charities. The organization is staffed by volunteers who have been doing good work in the community for many years.

The Pink Ladies Christmas Tea and Bazaar will be held on Dec. 2 from 2-5 p.m. at the ARC. Tickets are $5. For more info or to volunteer for the Pink Ladies, email [email protected]