Our precious animals cannot be left out of the Christmas festivities, and Camana Bay and the Cayman Islands Humane Society cater for all fur baby mamas and papas with their fourth annual Santa Paws photoshoot event.

Santa Paws takes place on Saturday, Nov. 25, between 10 a.m. and noon in the shaded Gardenia Court in the center of Camana Bay.

Pets can come and meet Santa and have their picture taken by the talented (and very patient) crew of Picture This, providing their parents with some adorable Christmas keepsakes to frame and put on the shelf.

Professional photo packages at this event are $25 a package, with the whole amount going to the Humane Society. Attendees can also take their own pictures if they do not wish to purchase professional packages.

The Humane Society will also be bringing some of their adorable adoptable dogs to the event to enjoy a morning out, and they will be dressed in Christmas attire.

And, speaking of wardrobes for our four-pawed companions, Must Love Dogs, sponsor of the event, will have a selection of pet outfits for sale on the day at special prices, with all sale proceeds going to the Humane Society.

To cool the doggies down during a warm morning out, sponsor Gelato & Co. will be donating doggy gelato for participants of Santa Paws, while popcorn will be available for human chaperones.

“The best thing about this event is that Dart will match all proceeds,” says Lesley Walker of the Humane Society. “So, all fees for the photos, proceeds from costumes, donations made on the day, and items purchased from the Humane Society stall are totaled up at the end of the morning and Dart matches that.

“So, even if people just pop down and make a $100 donation to the Shelter on the day, that is worth $200 to us.”

Those who do not have dogs can still drop by the event to meet some of the adoptable dogs that will be attending, donate to the Humane Society, or just to witness some adorable pooches getting excited about meeting Santa Claus.

Expect a lot of wagging tails and smiling faces in Camana Bay on this day.

“Santa Paws has quickly become a beloved event on the Camana Bay holiday calendar,” says Kristy Rivers, senior manager of Events & Experiences for Dart Real Estate. “Our pets are a part of our family, too, so being able to honor them with a festive portrait is a fun and meaningful Christmas tradition.”