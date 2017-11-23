Cayman Motor Museum reopens for season

The Cayman Motor Museum is a treasure trove of antique, classic and famous cars housed in a purpose-built facility on North West Point Road. After being closed for the quieter months, it is reopening its doors on Friday and remaining open through the busy season until May 1, 2018.

From beautiful Ferraris to classic Minis and Bentleys to Rolls-Royces, this museum will appeal to any car buff or someone that just appreciates the art of a timeless automobile. It features examples of pioneering origins to the present day: The stylish, the elegant, the fast, the famous, and the plain functional are all on show at this world class attraction.

The museum has recently added several new motor vehicles and exhibits, including a mandolin display, the Caribbean’s largest coffee grinder collection, and a fabulous selection of power racing boats, motorcycles, artwork and motor memorabilia.

Although many visitors have toured the museum, it really is a terrific place for locals and residents to see if they haven’t already; definitely well worth a look.

1905 Cadillac

One of the real showstoppers at the Motor Museum is its 1905 Cadillac, a classic automobile that demands attention. The same model car has a history with the Cayman Islands – it was the first car to ever set wheels on local soil.

Carrol Henderson brought it to these shores; it was a noisy, topless vehicle that he took for a quick “spin” around George Town when it first arrived. People had seen it landed from the Schooner “Hennings” and then test-driven, so it didn’t cause much commotion in its first hours. On the next day, however, Henderson decided to travel further afield, and so headed toward West Bay where residents were unaware that such a machine existed. It was the dry time of year, and so he wrapped himself in a white sheet to protect his garments from the dust. The resulting combination of sights, sounds and smells as he arrived in the district was enough to send people almost into a panic. The cloud of dust revealing a large, loud mechanical monster and a driver cloaked in white was certainly not something they witnessed every day.

Once the cloud cleared and people saw that it was just Carrol, much relief swept through the crowd and they began to admire the vehicle he was driving. It was something new and exciting to behold, and everyone wanted to see it.

Now you can see the same model vehicle at the museum and imagine what it must have been like to witness it for the first time, all those years ago.

Private functions

Even if you’re not a gearhead, you can marvel at the authentic 1950s diner in the museum, complete with licensed bar.

There is also the Champagne Room available for private functions or that special evening for two. What better place to pop the question?

In fact, the entire museum can be rented for an evening – worth considering when you’re planning your next party. Imagine inviting your guests to meet you in a space surrounded by extraordinary, shiny automobiles. No decorations necessary!

The museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon, through May 1, 2018. Entry is US$20 for adults and US$5 for children under 15. Call 947-7741 or email [email protected] for more information. Visit the website at www.caymanmotormuseum.com.