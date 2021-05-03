Man arrested for allegedly causing death by careless driving

A West Bay man, 38, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and driving whilst impaired in connection with a fatal accident on Sunday that claimed the life of a 31-year-old motorcyclist, also of West Bay.

As at publication time, police had not released the identity of the deceased. However, on social media, Shemiah Grant, a father of two, has been named as the rider.

The accident occurred shortly after 8:30pm along North West Point Road, in the vicinity of Coral Gables. That section of the road was closed to both lanes of traffic throughout the night through mid-day Monday, 3 May.

In a statement issued just after 12:30pm today, a RCIPS spokesperson said the road was now cleared and reopened to the public.

Across social media, tributes continue to pour in for Grant, who many say was a good friend.

Taking to Facebook, James Geary wrote, “Bro you left us way [too] soon Sham Grant. I remember our high school days and all the rugby we played for Cayman… you were such a great guy and [an] amazing friend.”

Elicia Wilson wrote, “I won’t lie… I cried!!! I’m just not ready to accept it at [all]… I feel cold… I feel numb… I feel hurt… I feel sick… my head hurts… this is just [too] much.”

Grant, who grew up in a Rastafarian household, was credited, along with his parents, for getting the Rastafarian religion to be officially recognised in the Cayman Islands in 2001, after winning a five-year legal battle with the Department of Education’s Education Council.

The council was forced to reenrol Grant in John A. Cumber Primary School in 2001 at age 10 after he had been expelled in 1996 because his father refused to allow his hair to be cut.

The accident remains under investigation and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254. Alternatively, people can contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Police say anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via their confidential tip line at 949-7777 or their website.