The New York City-based self-proclaimed “King of Caribbean Comedy,” MaJah Hype, returns to Grand Cayman to take the stage for Grinfest at Margaritaville George Town on Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Dane from Irie FM.

This is the comedian’s second time performing in the Cayman Islands, following a very successful staging during Pirates Week last year.

“I am very excited about returning to the islands, and this show will be nothing like the previous,” says MaJah. “I might even consider creating a Caymanian character along with the many others I already have in my repertoire.”

In addition to MaJah, Cayman’s own internet sensation Chad Bodden will be gracing the stage along with Olujimi La Pierre entertaining on the steel drums.

The demand for MaJah’s return was overwhelming and ticket sales so far have reflected that. “We are seeking to continue offering the Cayman community a solid avenue for some great entertainment during this holiday season,” says Rick Morris, a representative for Global Vision Concepts, which is co-producing the show with Ironshore Music Group. “Just about everyone in Cayman that’s on social media knows or has seen one of MaJah’s hilarious depictions of Caribbean, African and American grandmothers, uncles, fathers, police officers, best friends, etc., and what’s even better is that we have included one of the island’s top internet sensations, Chad Bodden, in the lineup.

“Both acts will certainly have people laughing the entire show.”

MaJah Hype

MaJah Hype started as a social media sensation, winning fans across the Caribbean diaspora with his unique ability to skillfully capture the accents and mannerisms of practically every Caribbean nationality.

The former DJ and certified electrician for New York City’s public transportation system, decided to fully pursue his passion for comedy after being laid off from his city job in 2013. He focused his efforts on making it in the entertainment industry, where he could use his platform to become a true champion of Caribbean culture and share it with the world through comedy.

Today, the comedian is internationally acclaimed and has taken his jokes from the web to sold-out stage shows and even the big screen. He regularly headlines comedy shows across the U.S., U.K. and the Caribbean region. This multi-talented entertainer also plays seven instruments, sings and produces music.

MaJah Hype is an ambassador of Caribbean culture, using his seamless accents, comedic timing, and true-to-life material to connect people from all walks of life. And, behind the humor is a serious commitment to Caribbean unity.

Tickets will be available at Funky Tang’s, Winners Circle, Margaritaville and online at www.eventpro.ky. General admission is $30 and VIP is $50. Contact 925-1867 for further information or group rates.