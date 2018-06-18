Lyle Sampson Alexander Peart, 18, appeared in Summary Court on Monday charged with attempted murder, and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as an alternative.

The charges arose from an incident at Margaritaville on Harbour Drive in George Town in the early hours of Saturday, June 16.

Crown counsel Darlene Oko said the victim was with a woman when Mr. Peart approached him and an incident occurred.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries, Ms. Oko said. There were multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen that damaged the liver and a lung. Emergency surgery had to be performed to stop internal bleeding.

Defense attorney Oliver Grimwood applied for bail explaining that his client said he had acted in self-defense.

He pointed out that Mr. Peart had left the scene, but when he heard that police were looking for him, he voluntarily attended the police station.

The defendant holds two jobs, Mr. Grimwood added, and would be easy to monitor electronically.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats refused bail, but said Mr. Peart could apply to the Grand Court. Both charges are Category A, which means they can be dealt with only in Grand Court. The magistrate committed the case to the higher court, where it will be mentioned on Friday, June 29.