Cayman to host regional maritime regulation meeting

Cayman will host the 23rd annual meeting of the Caribbean Port State Control Committee for the Caribbean Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control – an administrative agreement between 25 regional maritime authorities that deals with enforcing safety, environmental and other regulations.

The meeting will take place from June 27-29, and will entail member jurisidctions working together to adopt a common approach to conducting port state control inspections and to share information on ships they have inspected.

The Caribbean MOU works in partnership with the Paris and Tokyo MOUs, making port state control a global effort to ensure effective and harmonized inspection procedures are followed throughout European, Asian Pacific and Caribbean waters.

Cayman is one of the most highly ranked jurisdictions in the Paris and Tokyo MOUs. It was ranked first in the Paris MOU “white list” in 2016, and was recently ranked 11th of 99 flags on the white list of the 2017 annual report for the Tokyo MOU on Port State Control.

According to the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, being on the white list means that Cayman-flagged vessels have received one of the lowest detention ratios. For vessel owners, this translates to fewer delays while in port at any of the member authorities.

“It also brings confidence and security to both the owners of Cayman Islands vessels, and the seafarers who serve on them,” the Maritime Authority stated in its announcement about the ranking.

Maritime Authority CEO Joel Walton thanked his staff and other departments for working together to ensure that Cayman is one of the world’s best shipping administrations.

“It is this commitment along with the quality shipowners and partners who the Cayman Registry work with that has helped with the steady progress up the White List,” he said. “This recognition as one of the world’s leading flags reflects the years of work in partnership to maintaining an outstanding safety and quality record for the Cayman flag and drive the highest possible quality regulatory standards.”