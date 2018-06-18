A man who was charged earlier this month for a burglary in Snug Harbour has been charged again in relation to another burglary in that neighborhood.

Police said they arrested the 45-year-old man, from George Town, on suspicion of burglary in relation to an April 11 break-in at a home on Palm Heights Drive, during which several personal items were stolen.

The man has been charged with possession of criminal property.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded.

The arrest was made while the man was on court bail after being charged with a burglary in Snug Harbour that was also committed in April.