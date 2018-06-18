Man wounded in East End

A man received unspecified wounds after an altercation Friday night in East End, police said.

Officials said officers responded to the vicinity of the Pirates Cove Bar at about 10 p.m. after reports of a fight. The injured man had been transported to Health City by private car before police arrived. The man was then transported to Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town for treatment. His wounds were not considered to be life threatening.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the Friday night fight, which involved at least two men and is believed to have occurred just outside Pirates Cove Bar.

Those with any information are asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2240, or the Crime Stoppers call center in Miami at 800-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppers.ky/home.